The Colleyville Panthers (5-3, 4-2 5A-1 Region 1 District 4) were defeated by the Birdville Hawks (7-2, 6-0 5A-1 Region 1 District 4) 31-32 in a district game at Mustang-Panther Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1. The Panthers can clinch the No. 3 seed in district with a win against Denton at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at C.H. Collins Complex in Denton.

LRW – – 11/02/19