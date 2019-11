The Colleyville Panthers (7-4) won their Bi-District Playoff game on Friday, Nov. 15 against the Crowley Eagles (9-2) in overtime 27-20 at Crowley Eagle Stadium. The Panthers next face the Amarillo Sandies (9-2) in the Area round of the playoffs at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene. Date and time TBD.

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

YouTube video of game can be view HERE

LRW – – 11/16/19