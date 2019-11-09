Colleyville, Texas Nov. 9, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Listed as Unemployed and Home 4501 Dartmoore Lane, Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on Nov. 01, 2019 at 10:58 PM by Officer J. Kamppl at 4700 Mil Creek Road and charged with:



1.) Resisting Arrest Search or Transport…Held on NO Bond,



2.) Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent by Giving False Information, Held on NO Bond



Christopher Micah Holland, Age: 43, POB: MT



No Occupation Listed and Home at 5232 Colleyville Blvd #317.



Arrested on Nov. 2, 2019 by Officer E. Olivarez at 5204 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Shipping for Fed Ex and Home 2719 NW 18th St., Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Nov. 07, 2019 at 1:07 AM byu Officer J. Kamppl at 5500 Colleyville Blvd and charged with;

Listed as unemployed and Home 4700 Shadycreek Lane,



Arrested on Nov. 02, 2019 by Officer D. Young at his home and charged with;



LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in which public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com