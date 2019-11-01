Colleyville, Texas
November 1, 2019
Listed Occupation as Pipe Operator for Lewis and Lumber and home 7128 Harwick Lane, North Richland Hills,
Arrested on Oct. 31, 2019 at 9:47 PM by Officer E. Olivarez at 5000 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 more than 4 G less than 400 Gram a Felony Second Degree Held on No Bond.
Listed Occupation as Fabricator at L&L Fabrication and Home 6759 Tabor St., North Richland Hills, TX.
Arrested on Oct. 31, 2019 at 9:47 PM (along with Martinez above) at 5000 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 more than 4 G, less than 400 G, a Felony Second Degree, Held on NO BOND.
Listed as Unemployed and Home 1103 W. Water Street 3, Weatherford, TX.
Arrested on Oct 26, 2019 by Officer J. Mackey and Charged with;
1.) Theft of property more than $100, less than $750,
2.) On a Burleson PD Warrant for Theft of Property $750 or More but less than $2,500,
3.) On a Cleburne PD Warrant for Theft Class B.
4.)On a Dallas Sheriff’s Warrant for Property theft more than $100 less than $750.
5.) On a North Richland Hills PD Warrant for Theft of $100 less than $750,
6.) On an Arlington PD for Driving without two stop lights,
7.) On an Arlington PD for Expired Texas Drivers License,
8.) For an Arlington PD Warrant for Driving While License expired.