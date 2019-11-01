Colleyville, Texas

November 1, 2019



Listed Occupation as Pipe Operator for Lewis and Lumber and home 7128 Harwick Lane, North Richland Hills,



Arrested on Oct. 31, 2019 at 9:47 PM by Officer E. Olivarez at 5000 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Fabricator at L&L Fabrication and Home 6759 Tabor St., North Richland Hills, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 31, 2019 at 9:47 PM (along with Martinez above) at 5000 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 more than 4 G, less than 400 G, a Felony Second Degree, Held on NO BOND.

Travis Glenn Gordon, Age: 29, POB: Grand Prairie, TX



Listed as Unemployed and Home 1103 W. Water Street 3, Weatherford, TX.



Arrested on Oct 26, 2019 by Officer J. Mackey and Charged with;



1.) Theft of property more than $100, less than $750,



2.) On a Burleson PD Warrant for Theft of Property $750 or More but less than $2,500,



3.) On a Cleburne PD Warrant for Theft Class B.



4.)On a Dallas Sheriff’s Warrant for Property theft more than $100 less than $750.



5.) On a North Richland Hills PD Warrant for Theft of $100 less than $750,



6.) On an Arlington PD for Driving without two stop lights,



7.) On an Arlington PD for Expired Texas Drivers License,



