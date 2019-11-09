November 9, 2019 Keller, Texas
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed Occupation as “REPO” and Home 402 Pearl St., Keller, TX.
Arrested on Oct 27, 2019 by Officer J. Bryans at his at his home and Charged with;
1.) Assault Family Violence (simple) Bond set at $571.
2.) On a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Warrant for Interference with an Emergency Call, Held on NO Bond
3.) On a North Richland Hills PD Warrant for Driving While License Invalid.. Bond $821,
4.) On a North Richland Hills PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond $321.00
Listed occupation as Personal Trainer and Self Employed.
Arrested on Nov. 01, 2019 at 12: 18 AM by Officer A. Hinkle at his Home and Charged with;
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, held on NO BOND.
Listed Occupation as Sales for DEFY Solutions and Home 403 E. Embercrest St., Arlington,
Arrested on Oct. 28, 2019 at 12:07 AM by Officer A. Beal at 5900 N. Tarrant Parkway and Charge with ,
Driving While Intoxicated.
Listed Occupation as Dispatcher for UPS and Home 5973 Missy Lane, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on Oct>25, 2019 at 2:33 AM by Officer B Shimanek at 2000 S. Main St. and Charged with;
1.) Unlawful carrying of a weapon…NO BOND.
2.) Driving while Intoxicated…NO BOND,
3.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set for this charge: $421.
Listed Occupation as Sales for CSC Services and Home 3809Leve Dr., Ft. Worth.,
Arrested on Oct 27, 2019 at 1:21 AM by Officer B. Shimanek at 2416 Creekwood and Charged with;
Public Intoxication, Bond set at $285..
NO Occupation or employer listed and Home 8037 Lead Cir Apt 922, Ft. Worth.
Arrested on Oct. 27, 2019 at 2:39 AM by Officer A. Beall at 2100 S. Main St. and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated 2nd !!**
Occupation listed as Server at CJS Catfish and Wings and home 1009 Andromeda Way, Arlington, TX.
Arrested on Oct.27,, 2019 by Officer A. Hinkle at 10 Franklin Ct., Keller and Charged with;
Public intoxication, Bond set at $385.
Did not list an employer and Home 5804 Lincoln Meadows Cir, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on Oct. 27, 2019 at 3:56 AM by Officer B. Shimanek at 8400 Denton Hwy and Charged with,
Driving while Intoxicated, 2nd !!**
Listed as Unemployed and Home 8804 Richfield Dr., North Richland Hills.,
Arrested on Oct. 27, 2019 at 4:46 AM by Officer J. Bryana at 402 Pear St. and Charged with;
Assault Family Violence (simple). Bond set at $571,
Listed Occupation as Digital Sales for Multiview and Home at 3239 Sage Canyon Circle #5209, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on Oct. 31, 2019 at 12:11 AM by Officer B. Shimanek at 700 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Held on No Bond.
