Southlake, Texas Nov. 09, 2019

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Jenifer Fallon Pfanzelt, Age 31, POB: Phoenix, AR.

Listed Occupation as Lawyer at Robins Travis and Home 14 East Dallas Rd.#2241, Grapevine, TX.

Arrested on Nov. 07, 2019 at 10:58 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 300 North Nolen Drive and charged with:

Driving While Intoxicated 2nd-!!** Held on NO BOND



Ashleigh Nicole Llorence, Age 30, POB: Houston.



Listed Occupation as Skin Therapist at ULTA and Home 1732 Sun Glow Drive #3327, Arlington, Texas.



Arrested on Nov. 03, 2019 at 8:35 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 3400 E Hwy 114 East Bound and Charged with;



1.) Driving while intoxicated 2nd!!**



2.) Tampering and/or Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair and Investigation, a Felony Third Degree. Held on NO Bond.

Age 30, POB: Houston.Listed Occupation as Skin Therapist at ULTA and Home 1732 Sun Glow Drive #3327, Arlington, Texas.Arrested on Nov. 03, 2019 at 8:35 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 3400 E Hwy 114 East Bound and Charged with;



Carreras , Age: 44, POB: left vacant



Listed Occupation as Worker at Pablos Tire Shop and home 523, Oak Cliff Texas, Unknown Exact Address



Arrested on No;

Nov. 7, 2019 at 12:33 AM by Officer B. Lockwood agt 1200 N. Carroll Ave and Charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle…..Remarks; NO BOND



2.) On a Warrant from US Department of Homeland Security on an Immigration Detainer; NO BOND Liborio EstradaAge: 44, POB: left vacantListed Occupation as Worker at Pablos Tire Shop and home 523, Oak Cliff Texas, Unknown Exact AddressArrested on No;Nov. 7, 2019 at 12:33 AM by Officer B. Lockwood agt 1200 N. Carroll Ave and Charged with;.)







Listed Occupation as Owner of Hair Elegance by Chavez and Home 6651 S. I-35 E #228,



Arrested on Nov. 2, 2019 by Officer B. Lockwood atg 2900 E Hwy 114 EB on Service Road and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated. Benito Jacob Chavez Age 29, POB: Albuquerque, NM.Listed Occupation as Owner of Hair Elegance by Chavez and Home 6651 S. I-35 E #228,Arrested on Nov. 2, 2019 by Officer B. Lockwood atg 2900 E Hwy 114 EB on Service Road and Charged with;









Listed Occupation as Sales for Emerson and Home Address 2413 Birkdale Drive, Plano, TX.



Arrested on Nov. 03, 2019 at 3:08 AM by Officer C. Melton at 700 Reserve Street and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated. Warren Hiroshi Booth, Age 42, POB: Fredrick, MD.Listed Occupation as Sales for Emerson and Home Address 2413 Birkdale Drive, Plano, TX.Arrested on Nov. 03, 2019 at 3:08 AM by Officer C. Melton at 700 Reserve Street and Charged with;







Listed Occupations as Accounting for FMRLCE and Home 8141 Royal Terrance Lane, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Nov. 1, 2019 at 5:22 AM by Officer T. Mueller at 1100 E Hwy 114 WB (Southlake) and charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated…NO BOND. Mustafa Nazmus Sharid,Listed Occupations as Accounting for FMRLCE and Home 8141 Royal Terrance Lane, Ft. Worth, TX.Arrested on Nov. 1, 2019 at 5:22 AM by Officer T. Mueller at 1100 E Hwy 114 WB (Southlake) and charged with;