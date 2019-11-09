Southlake, Texas Nov. 09, 2019
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed Occupation as Lawyer at Robins Travis and Home 14 East Dallas Rd.#2241, Grapevine, TX.
Arrested on Nov. 07, 2019 at 10:58 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 300 North Nolen Drive and charged with:
Driving While Intoxicated 2nd-!!** Held on NO BOND
Listed Occupation as Skin Therapist at ULTA and Home 1732 Sun Glow Drive #3327, Arlington, Texas.
Arrested on Nov. 03, 2019 at 8:35 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 3400 E Hwy 114 East Bound and Charged with;
1.) Driving while intoxicated 2nd!!**
2.) Tampering and/or Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair and Investigation, a Felony Third Degree. Held on NO Bond.
Listed Occupation as Worker at Pablos Tire Shop and home 523, Oak Cliff Texas, Unknown Exact Address
Arrested on No;
Nov. 7, 2019 at 12:33 AM by Officer B. Lockwood agt 1200 N. Carroll Ave and Charged with;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle…..Remarks; NO BOND
2.) On a Warrant from US Department of Homeland Security on an Immigration Detainer; NO BOND
Listed Occupation as Owner of Hair Elegance by Chavez and Home 6651 S. I-35 E #228,
Arrested on Nov. 2, 2019 by Officer B. Lockwood atg 2900 E Hwy 114 EB on Service Road and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated.
Listed Occupation as Sales for Emerson and Home Address 2413 Birkdale Drive, Plano, TX.
Arrested on Nov. 03, 2019 at 3:08 AM by Officer C. Melton at 700 Reserve Street and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated.
Listed Occupations as Accounting for FMRLCE and Home 8141 Royal Terrance Lane, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on Nov. 1, 2019 at 5:22 AM by Officer T. Mueller at 1100 E Hwy 114 WB (Southlake) and charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated…NO BOND.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com