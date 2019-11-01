November 1, 2019 Hurst, Texas Santa and Vets Parade!



The City of Hurst and North East Mall are teaming up to honor our local veterans as well as kick off the holiday season at the mall!

Secure your spot along the parade route, and enjoy all the amazing floats as they pass by!

The parade will begin at 8:30 am at the intersection of Bedford-Euless Road and Precinct Line Road It will head west along Bedford-Euless Rd., south on Melbourne, and west into the mall. Please be aware of traffic delays along the route.

Parking will be available before 8:00 am in the Peace Lutheran and St. Paul United Methodist Church parking lots. Additional parking is located at North East Mall throughout the event. Please note, attendees will not be able to cross the parade route once the parade has begun.

To enter a float, please contact Amy Oden with the Recreation Department at aoden@hursttx.gov or 817-788-7320.

For more information on street closures as well as parade route information, please visit us online at hursttx.gov/Recreation.