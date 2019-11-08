With Veterans Day quickly approaching, we know many local restaurants are offering special incentives to veterans and wanted to share that McDonald’s of Greater North Texas will offer free breakfast or rest of day combo meals to all military personnel on Monday, November 11 from 5:30 am – 8:00 pm.
Details
Date: Monday, November 11, 2019
Time: 5:30 am – 8:00 pm
Who: Greater North Texas Veterans
- No Purchase Necessary
- In-Store Only
- Valid ID Required
Offer: One Free Combo Meal (Breakfast or Rest of Day)