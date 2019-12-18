The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner. With Christmas being the most popular holiday in the U.S. and one of the most expensive – Americans are projected to spend up to $730 billion over the holiday season this year – the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2019’s Best Places for Christmas Celebrations as well as accompanying videos.

To help Americans celebrate Christmas without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities across 33 key metrics. The data set ranges from Christmas events per capita to average price per Christmas party ticket to shopping centers and outlets per capita.

Best Cities for Christmas Celebrations 1. Atlanta, GA 11. Washington, DC 2. Orlando, FL 12. Denver, CO 3. New York, NY 13. Austin, TX 4. Pittsburgh, PA 14. St. Louis, MO 5. Chicago, IL 15. Birmingham, AL 6. Las Vegas, NV 16. Minneapolis, MN 7. Los Angeles, CA 17. Miami, FL 8. San Francisco, CA 18. Dallas, TX 9. Seattle, WA 19. Cincinnati, OH 10. Portland, OR 20. Honolulu, HI

Raleigh, North Carolina, has the lowest average price for a Christmas party ticket , $12.30, which is 4.4 times lower than in San Jose, California, the city with the highest at $54.24.

, $12.30, which is 4.4 times lower than in San Jose, California, the city with the highest at $54.24. Minneapolis has the most Christmas events (per square root of the population) , 0.036797, which is 30.4 times more than in El Paso, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.001210.

, 0.036797, which is 30.4 times more than in El Paso, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.001210. Miami has the most Christmas tree farms (per square root of the population) , 0.023316, which is 19.3 times more than in El Paso, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.001210.

, 0.023316, which is 19.3 times more than in El Paso, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.001210. Orlando, Florida, has the most gift shops (per square root of the population) , 0.217020, which is 53.4 times more than in Garland, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.004062.

, 0.217020, which is 53.4 times more than in Garland, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.004062. Los Angeles has the most toy stores (per square root of the population), 0.124148, which is 50.9 times more than in Detroit, the city with the fewest at 0.002439.

