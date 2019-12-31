Nine Area Mayors Compete to Raise Over $134,000

for The Salvation Army of Arlington-Mansfield

Colleyville Mayor Named Rookie of the Year

(December 31, 2019) – The annual Mayoral Red Kettle Challenge to support The Salvation Army of Arlington-Mansfield took place on Saturday, December 14, between Mayor Jeff Williams (Arlington), Mayor David L. Cook (Mansfield), Mayor Laurie Bianco (Dalworthington Gardens), Mayor Michael Boyter (Bedford), Mayor Doug Davis (Pantego), Mayor Richard Newton (Colleyville), Mayor Brian Johnson (Kennedale), Mayor Linda Martin (Euless), and Mayor Henry Wilson (Bedford). Each mayor rang a bell that day at a Salvation Army red kettle stand located at a business in their city.

The friendly competition raised over $134,361.10 to help support programs and services provided by The Salvation Army of Arlington-Mansfield, including a transitional homeless shelter for families, and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family North Texas Youth Education Town (YET), which provides quality youth programming for children in need.

Mansfield Mayor David Cook took first place overall raising $100,165.11. Mayor Laurie Bianco as the per-capita winner, raising the most money based on population ($10,557.38). Mayor Richard Newton of Colleyville was named Rookie-of-the-Year, coming in at $6,366.04 in his first year.

Here’s a tally of the rankings in the overall competition:

Mansfield – Mayor David L. Cook $100,165.11 Arlington – Mayor Jeff Williams $12,348.15 Dalworthington Gardens – Mayor Laurie Bianco $10,557.38 Colleyville – Mayor Richard Newton $6,366.04 Pantego – Mayor Doug Davis $1,943.15 Euless – Mayor Linda Martin $1,108.25 Bedford – Mayor Michael Boyter $798.28 Hurst – Mayor Henry Wilson $673.72 Kennedale – Mayor Brian Johnson $401.02

“We are extremely grateful to the many wonderful city leaders in our communities who participated in the 2019 Mayoral Red Kettle Challenge,” said Lt. Timothy Israel, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army of Arlington-Mansfield. “The mayors, businesses, and organizations came together to raise critically needed funds to help serve those in need.”