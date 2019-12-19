Dec. 19, 2019

Daystar’s Free Holiday Lights Display Adds Massive Drive-Thru Tunnel Stretching 950 Feet with More Than 11,000 Lights

Bedford: Network’s holiday lights display – a free attraction opening Nov. 28 and running through Jan. 5 on the network’s property located at 3901 Highway 121 Bedford, TX 76021.

“At Daystar, Christmas means so much and we always look forward to sharing the life-changing message behind this holiday season with people everywhere,” said Rachel Lamb Brown, Director of Communications for Daystar Television Network. “Our annual lights display is truly a love letter to the Dallas-Fort Worth community, and we’ve worked hard to create a free must-see attraction for everyone!”

In addition to over 1.5 million LED lights, visitors this year can experience even more new attractions, including a massive drive-thru tunnel stretching 950 feet with over 11,000 lights, and a 9-foot interactive wreath guests can sit inside to capture the perfect social media moment. This latest addition joins other crowd pleasers from previous seasons like Daystar’s Christmas Town, an area dedicated to children that features their favorite characters, as well the life-sized Nativity scene and the “#DaystarChristmas” and “JOY” signs, offering even more opportunities to make holiday memories.

“Over 100,000 cars drive by Daystar’s headquarters each day,” said Marcus Lamb, President and Founder of Daystar Television Network. “We consider it an honor to share this holiday lights display with the many who stop by each year and hope even more families will make this attraction a part of their Christmas tradition as we celebrate our Savior together!”

Adding to the growing number of attractions, visitors can also gather to take photos with Santa Claus when he visits Dec. 13-14 and 18-21, with a special reading of the Christmas Story Dec. 20. And to top off this incredible experience, Daystar’s Scratch Café will open on select weekends to serve holiday treats like coffee, hot chocolate, cookies and more.

-Daystar Christmas-

Daystar’s holiday lights display and attractions will be open every day, Thru Jan. 5, from 6 p.m. to midnight. Scratch Café will be open Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 6 – 14, and every day Dec. 16-21, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Pictures with Santa will be open Dec. 13-14 and 18-21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a special reading of the Christmas story Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

About Daystar Television Network

Daystar Television Network is an award winning, faith-based network dedicated to spreading the Gospel 24 hours a day, seven days a week – all around the globe, through every media format possible. The nonprofit reaches more than 109 million households in the United States and over 5 billion people worldwide, making it the largest faith-based television network in the world. For more information, visit daystar.com.