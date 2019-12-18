DALLAS (Dec. 18, 2019) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting the third flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season. The patient was 79 years of age with pre-existing medical conditions and a resident of Irving. For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.

“This is the earliest we have had this much flu activity in than last ten years”, said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang. “It’s not too late to get your seasonal flu shot”.

“Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exception. Flu shots are also recommended for pregnant women and people with certain chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease – to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Practicing everyday preventive actions can also help slow the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses. These steps include: frequent hand washing, covering your coughs/sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms. Finally, if you do get sick with the flu, take antivirals medications if your doctor prescribes them.”

DCHHS recently announced free flu vaccines for adults and children at all DCHHS immunizations clinic locations https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/immunization-hours.php

DCHHS is also extending free flu vaccines to adults and children at the following clinic locations and community events while supplies last:

Mexican Consulate

1210 River Bend Dr.

Dallas, TX 75247

Thursday, December 19th 9 am to 12 pm

Additional information about influenza is available at https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/influenza.php

Visit our website for clinic locations and hours or call 214-819-2162 for more information https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/immunization-hours.php