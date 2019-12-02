The Colleyville Panthers (9-4) are moving on to the state playoff quarterfinals after defeating the Birdville Hawks (9-4) 24-17 in a Class 5A Division 1 regional-round game at the Ford Center on Friday, Nov. 30. Colleyville makes its first state quarterfinal appearance since 2016 and will take on Denton Ryan (13-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Ford Center.

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

YouTube video of game can be view HERE

LRW – – 12/01/19