Hurst, Texas

Dec. 26, 2019

At 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 25th, the Hurst Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2717

Mill Haven Drive. Fire Damage was contained to a single upstairs bedroom, however there was

considerable smoke damage throughout the house as well as water damage in the area of the fire. The

Hurst Fire Department received mutual aid assistance from the Colleyville and North Richland Hills Fire Departments on this incident. The cause of the fire was determined to be a hoverboard that had been charging in the bedroom for most of the day.

The Red Cross was contacted and arrived on scene to assist the homeowners. The last fire department units cleared the scene at 9:00 pm.

Over the last several years, hoverboards have been the subject of many recalls and consumer advisories from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Information from the CPSC about hoverboard safety can be found at the following website: https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-EducationCenters/hoverboards. The CPSC recommends the following for consumers who own a hoverboard:

1. Assure that your hoverboard is compliant with UL Standard 2272

2. Check for recalls at CPSC.gov

3. Only charge a hoverboard when you are there to watch it charging.

4. Have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, outside sleeping areas, and inside

each bedroom

5. Report incidents involving hoverboards overheating, smoking, or starting fires to CPSC at

www.Saferproducts.gov.

If you own a hoverboard and have not already checked, we ask you to visit the CPSC website to

determine if yours is the subject of a recall.