Hurst, Texas Dec. 18, 2019

On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at approximately 3:01 p.m., Hurst Police Officers responded to Target ,1400 Precinct Line Rd., in reference to an attempted child abduction. The initial investigation indicated that an unknown female suspect approached a shopping cart in which a couple had placed a baby carrier

holding their 1 year old child.

The unknown female suspect grabbed the shopping cart with the child inside and walked away while the parents were shopping. Target employees were notified of the missing child and quickly began to search for her. Target employees located the child approximately 4 minutes later still inside the store after the female suspect abandoned the shopping cart. The couple took custody of the unharmed child. The female suspect left the store before she could be located and detained. A second

person of interest is being sought.

Descriptions are below:

Female Suspect: White female, approximately 55-70 years of age, blonde hair, bob-style haircut, wearing a navy blue shirt with white circular designs on it, a royal blue jacket, blue jeans, and light-colored sneakers. She is driving a white, 2007-2014 GMC Yukon Denali. Male Person of Interest: White male, approximately 25-35 years old, Carhartt yellow jacket, blue jeans, tan boots, dark ballcap, sunglasses with blue-tinted lenses. The male appears to have been unshaven with a light beard at the time this occurred. The male is driving an older, two-toned Chevrolet Silverado, dark blue or black over silver, with a dark rear bumper and a black Chevrolet bow-tie logo on the front grill.