Colleyville, TX Dec. 21, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Alexander John Boydstun, Age: 18, POB: Ft. Lauderdale, FL



Listed Occupation as Student at Colleyville Heritage High School and Home at 3404 Bowden Hill Lane, Colleyville.



Arrested on Dec. 13, 2019 at 1:31 PM by School Resource Officer Gary Moore and Charged with;



Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, in a Drug Free Zone, making the Charge a Class A Misdemeanor.







Listed Occupation as Company Owner of X5 Adventures and Home 2800 Edgewood Lane, Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on Dec. 19, 2019 at 1:45 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at 5100 Overhill Drive and Charged with:



DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED…REMARKS – NO BOND







Listed Occupation as “House Rehaber” and Self-Employed.



Arrested on Dec. 14, 2019 at 11:23 BY Officer N. Garcia at 5400 Pool Road,and Charged with;

A Colleyville PD Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 more than 4 G, less than 400 G a Felony Second Degree.







Listed as unemployed and Home 2017 Lorean Court, Hurst.



Arrested on Dec. 18, 2019 by Officer Z. Watson at 460 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with:

possession of a controlled substance PG 1 More than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Remarks: NO BOND



