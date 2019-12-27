Colleyville, TX Dec. 27, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Driving While Intoxicated. Christopher Lee Mabe, Age: 54, POB: Pt Arthur, TXListed Occupation as Attorney and Self-Employed and Home 3000 Meadowview Ct., Colleyville.Arrested on Dec. 22, 2019 at 12:12 AM by Officer D. Garcia at 3000 Glade Road and Charged with;







Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Car, Remarks; NO BOND Neil Eric Foster, Age 24, POB: RichardsonListed Occupation as Car Salesman for Alfa Romeo of Ft. Worth and Home 1508 Douglas Ave.,Colleyville, TX.Arrested on Dec. 21, 2019 at 1:29 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 1600 Douglas Ave and Charged with;







Driving while Intoxicated, Remarks; NO BOND. Jamie Hatcher Keeling, Age: 55, POB: New OrleansListed occupation as Retired and Home 313 Montreal Dr., Hurst, TX.Arrested on Dec. 23, 2019 at 4:33 PM by Officer J. Shirley at 6513 Sapphire Cir. N. and Charged with;