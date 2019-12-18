Southlake, Texas Dec. 18, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Listed Occupation as Manager at Lupes and home 600 Veolarie 4, Hurst, TX



Arrested on Dec. 01, 2019 at 1:28 PM; Possible he may not appear a cavalier in the photo when he finds out the US Department the Homeland Security has taken an interest and will hold him on no Bond. Arrested by B. Lockwood at 2400 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with;



1. Driving while Intoxicated with an Open alcohol container in the vehicle,



2.) On a DPS Dalworthington Warrant for Speeding 75 in a 45,



3.) On a DPS Dalworthington Warrant for no DL,



4.) On a DPS Dalworthington Warrant for Failure to Appear,



5.)On a DPS Dalworthington Warrant for Violation of Promise to appear, Total Bondable $1,302.60



6.) Immigration Detainer from Homeland Security…NO BOND. Luis Adrian Hernandez-Banda, Age 32 POB: left blankListed Occupation as Manager at Lupes and home 600 Veolarie 4, Hurst, TXArrested on Dec. 01, 2019 at 1:28 PM; Possible he may not appear a cavalier in the photo when he finds out the US Department the Homeland Security has taken an interest and will hold him on no Bond. Arrested by B. Lockwood at 2400 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with;







Listed Occupation as Lash Stylist at Amazing Lash Studio and Home 8701 E CR 7300, Slaton, TX.



Arrested on Nov. 30, 2019 at 11:29 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 700 Metro Cir-Grapevine and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1g less than 4 G…held on NO BOND Blaire Elizabeth Bingham, Age 27, POB: Lubbock,Listed Occupation as Lash Stylist at Amazing Lash Studio and Home 8701 E CR 7300, Slaton, TX.Arrested on Nov. 30, 2019 at 11:29 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 700 Metro Cir-Grapevine and Charged with;







Listed Occupation as Business Manager for Southeast Power and Home 192 West Kanaaeali Lane, Bastrop, TX.



Arrested on Nov. 30, 2019 by Officer C. Damico at 1199 E Hwy 114 EB in Southlake at 1:33 am and Chargd with;



Driving While Intoxicated with an Oopen Alcohol Container in the Vehicle…NO BOND. Christopher Gordon Crowson, Age 32, POB: Ft. WorthListed Occupation as Business Manager for Southeast Power and Home 192 West Kanaaeali Lane, Bastrop, TX.Arrested on Nov. 30, 2019 by Officer C. Damico at 1199 E Hwy 114 EB in Southlake at 1:33 am and Chargd with;







Listed as unemployed and Home 1971 Hickory Trace Dr., Fleming Island, Florida,



Arrested on Dec. 01, 2019 at 11:45 PM by Officer C. Melton at 1900 E Continental Blvd and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated. Brian Douglas Foley, Age 20, No POB listedListed as unemployed and Home 1971 Hickory Trace Dr., Fleming Island, Florida,Arrested on Dec. 01, 2019 at 11:45 PM by Officer C. Melton at 1900 E Continental Blvd and Charged with;







Listed as Unemployed and Home 517 Salida Road, Haslet, TX.



Arrested on Dec. 01, 2019 at 8:10 PM by Officer J. Page at 1900 W. Kirkwood Drive (possible our arrestee may not find things quite as funny when she figures our how to pay an attorney with no job), because she was charged with;.



Driving While Intoxicated. Hailey Maxine Moore, Age: 26, POB: DallasListed as Unemployed and Home 517 Salida Road, Haslet, TX.Arrested on Dec. 01, 2019 at 8:10 PM by Officer J. Page at 1900 W. Kirkwood Drive (possible our arrestee may not find things quite as funny when she figures our how to pay an attorney with no job), because she was charged with;.



Jr. Age: 36, POB: Ft.Worth



Listed Occupation as Home Health Nurse and Employer Touch of Class (must have something to do with the clean cut employees) and Home at 601 E Ash Lane Apt 7104.



Arrested on Dec. 04, 2019 at 9;09 AM by Officer C. Damico at Scooters Superstore on E Hwy 114 Southlake and Charged with;



1.) Manual Deliver of a Controlled Substance PG2 or 2-A more than 4 G less than 400 G, a first degree felony,



2.) Unlawful Possession of a FireArm by a Felon, a Felony Third Degree,



3.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Theft of Service more than $750 less than $2,500. Gregory Lamar Linzy. Age: 36, POB: Ft.WorthListed Occupation as Home Health Nurse and Employer Touch of Class (must have something to do with the clean cut employees) and Home at 601 E Ash Lane Apt 7104.Arrested on Dec. 04, 2019 at 9;09 AM by Officer C. Damico at Scooters Superstore on E Hwy 114 Southlake and Charged with;







Listed as Unemployed and Home 1115 S Pine St., Grapevine, TX



Arrested on Dec. 04, 2019 at 2:01 PM by Officer B. Hernandez at Kohls in Southlake and charged with;



1.) Theft of Property more than $750 less than $2,500,



2.) On a Dallas County Sheriff’s Warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Deantranee Rayner Fisher, Age: 28, No POB listedListed as Unemployed and Home 1115 S Pine St., Grapevine, TXArrested on Dec. 04, 2019 at 2:01 PM by Officer B. Hernandez at Kohls in Southlake and charged with;



Age: 34 POB: Dallas



Listed as unemployed and Home 701 Houston St., Sanger, TX.



Arrested on Dec. 04, 2019 at 7:05 PM by Officer L. Wilson at the Home Depot in Southlake, and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1G less than 4G a Felony Third Degree,



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony. Mayra Fragoza,Listed as unemployed and Home 701 Houston St., Sanger, TX.Arrested on Dec. 04, 2019 at 7:05 PM by Officer L. Wilson at the Home Depot in Southlake, and Charged with;







Listed Occupation as Oil Field for Site Safe and Home 2435 S Valley Pkwy, Lewisville, TX.



Arrested on Dec. 05, 2019 by Officer L. Wilson at the Home Depot in Southlake and Charged with;



1.)Fraudulent Possession of a Credit or Debit Card, a State Jail Felony



2.) Forgery of a Financial Instrument, a State Jail Felony.



3.) Failure to ID Fugitive from Justice, Refusal to give information,



4.) On a Lewisville PD Warrant for Theft under $100. Jarvis Antawaun Hodge, Age: 31, POB: Pari, TX.Listed Occupation as Oil Field for Site Safe and Home 2435 S Valley Pkwy, Lewisville, TX.Arrested on Dec. 05, 2019 by Officer L. Wilson at the Home Depot in Southlake and Charged with;