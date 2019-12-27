Southlake, Texas Dec. 27, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



Occupation listed aws SPECIAL EDUCATOR AT KELLER ISD!! and home 2809 Veranda Lane, Southlake.



Arrested on Dec. 23, 2019 at 10:32 PM by Officer C. Melton at his Southlake home and charged with!



Injury to a Child or Elderly/Disable with intent on bodily injury!







Listed Occupation as Manager of Cheese Cake Factory and Home 1033 Casey Ct., Southlake, TX.



Arrested on Christmas Night at 8:28 at his Home by Officer T. Mueller and Charged with;



Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Remarks: NO BOND







Listed his occupation as Internet Technology however, no employer listed, listed Home as 4304 Old Grove Way, Keller.



Arrested on Dec. 20, 2019 at 11:13 PM at 100 E Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;



DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND !!** REMARKS: NO BOND





Listed Occupation as General Manager at Jamba Juice and Home 7716 Chasewood Dr., North Richland Hills.



Arrested on Dec. 21, 2019 at 9:51 PM by Officer J. Busby at 300 Southridge Lakes Parkway and Charged with:



1.) Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, a Felony Third Degree.



2.) Driving While Intoxicate



3.) Accident Involving Damage to a Vehicle, more than $200.



Listed Occupation as Forklift Operator at NFI and home at 1012 Macaw Dr #1220, Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Dec. 23, 2019 at 9:48 PM by Officer T. Harris on 1200 E Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 G less 4 G, a Felony Third Degree,



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G, Class A Misdemeanor,



3.) On a Keller PD Warrant for No Operator’s License,



4.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,



5.) On a Roanoke PD Dept Warrant for No Operators License,



6.) on a Roanoke PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,

6.) on a Roanoke PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,







Listed Occupation as Sales for Midwest Dental Supply and Home 420 Fountain Park Dr., Euless, TX.



Arrested on Dec. 21, 2019 at 11:20 Am by Officer D. Mowdy at 1100 E. Southlake Blvd and Charged with:



Reckless Driving





Listed Occupation as Disabled and Home at 914 Gerald St., Wichita Falls, TX.



Arrested on Dec. 26, 2019 at 1:19 AM by Officer J. Busby at 1199 E. Hwy 114 in Southlake and Charged with;

Kenneth Ray Adams, Jr. , Age: 51, POB: Wichita Falls, TX.

1. Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle,



2.) On a Balch Springs Warrant for No Seat Belt-Passenger,



3.) On a Balch Springs Warrant for Failure to Appear. Total fine $716



Nicholas Wayne Ferguson, Age: 28, POB: Grapevine.



Listed Occupation as Subcontractor and self employed home at 4533 Reaford DR., Haltom, City.



Arrested on Dec. 26. 2019 at *:26 AM by Officer B. Carlson at 200 Grand Ave and Charged With



1.) On a Southlake PD Warrant foe Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 less than 1 G a State Jail Felony,



2.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for No Driver’s License,



3.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for No Driver’s License,



4.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Failure to Appear…total $834.

