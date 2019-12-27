Southlake, Texas Dec. 27, 2019
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Occupation listed aws SPECIAL EDUCATOR AT KELLER ISD!! and home 2809 Veranda Lane, Southlake.
Arrested on Dec. 23, 2019 at 10:32 PM by Officer C. Melton at his Southlake home and charged with!
Injury to a Child or Elderly/Disable with intent on bodily injury!
Listed Occupation as Manager of Cheese Cake Factory and Home 1033 Casey Ct., Southlake, TX.
Arrested on Christmas Night at 8:28 at his Home by Officer T. Mueller and Charged with;
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Remarks: NO BOND
Listed his occupation as Internet Technology however, no employer listed, listed Home as 4304 Old Grove Way, Keller.
Arrested on Dec. 20, 2019 at 11:13 PM at 100 E Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND !!** REMARKS: NO BOND
Listed Occupation as General Manager at Jamba Juice and Home 7716 Chasewood Dr., North Richland Hills.
Arrested on Dec. 21, 2019 at 9:51 PM by Officer J. Busby at 300 Southridge Lakes Parkway and Charged with:
1.) Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, a Felony Third Degree.
2.) Driving While Intoxicate
3.) Accident Involving Damage to a Vehicle, more than $200.
Listed Occupation as Forklift Operator at NFI and home at 1012 Macaw Dr #1220, Ft. Worth.
Arrested on Dec. 23, 2019 at 9:48 PM by Officer T. Harris on 1200 E Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 G less 4 G, a Felony Third Degree,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G, Class A Misdemeanor,
3.) On a Keller PD Warrant for No Operator’s License,
4.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,
5.) On a Roanoke PD Dept Warrant for No Operators License,
6.) on a Roanoke PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,
Listed Occupation as Sales for Midwest Dental Supply and Home 420 Fountain Park Dr., Euless, TX.
Arrested on Dec. 21, 2019 at 11:20 Am by Officer D. Mowdy at 1100 E. Southlake Blvd and Charged with:
Reckless Driving
Listed Occupation as Disabled and Home at 914 Gerald St., Wichita Falls, TX.
Arrested on Dec. 26, 2019 at 1:19 AM by Officer J. Busby at 1199 E. Hwy 114 in Southlake and Charged with;
1. Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle,
2.) On a Balch Springs Warrant for No Seat Belt-Passenger,
3.) On a Balch Springs Warrant for Failure to Appear. Total fine $716
Listed Occupation as Subcontractor and self employed home at 4533 Reaford DR., Haltom, City.
Arrested on Dec. 26. 2019 at *:26 AM by Officer B. Carlson at 200 Grand Ave and Charged With
1.) On a Southlake PD Warrant foe Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 less than 1 G a State Jail Felony,
2.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for No Driver’s License,
3.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for No Driver’s License,
4.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Failure to Appear…total $834.
Note, LNO will not accept telephone calls about removing postings on this site, only emails to the editor may obtain a response.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com