Keller, Texas Dec.19,2019
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Perhaps the most unusual mug shot for a long time !
Listed as Unemployed and homeless?
Arrested on Nov. 18, 2019 at 11:24 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1500 S. Main St. and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle (but apparently has a car).
Listed as Unemployed and Home 209 Windcrest Dr., Keller, TX.
Arrested on Nov. 17, 2019 at 2:09 AM by Officer A. Clark at 900 Bear Creek Parkway and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15 +
Listed Occupation as Package Handler for Michaels and Home 5409 Pebble Ct, McKinney.
Arrested on Nov. 14, 2019 at 2:45 AM by Officer A. Beall at 2000 S. Main St. and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated
Listed Occupation as Bus Driver! and home 5732 MacNeill Dr., Haltom, City,
Arrested on Nov. 16, 2019 at 10:36 am and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Manual Distributor Instrument to Commit Retail Theft
2.) Organized Retail Theft more than $100 and Less than $750 ENH IAT(meaning charged enhanced due to previous convictions.)
Make you wonder how many times does Kohls have to bust thieves in the store to get the word out?
Listed no occupation and Home 4617 Aspin Way, Haltom City.
Arrested Nov. 16, 2019 at 10:37 AAM by Officer R. Garcia at Kohls-Keller (will they ever learn?) and charged with;
1.) Possession of a Manual Distribution Instr to commit retail theft,
2.) Organized Retail Theft more than $100 less than $750 however ENH IAT(meaning charged enhanced due to previous convictions.)
3.) On a Haltom City Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility.
4.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for expired on no motor vehicle ID.
5.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility.
Did not list an occupation and Home 629 Comal Ave., Ft. Worth.
Arrested on Nov. 17, 2019 at 9:15 AM by Officer R. Gardia at 820 Helen Drive and Charged with;
Public Intoxication, Bond $285.
Listed Occupation as Mechanic at Heads Auto Repairs and Home 7512 Jade Circle, North Richland Hills.
Arrested on Nov. 20, 2019 at 3:0 AM by Office A. Hinkle at 2501 W. Southlake Blvd and charged with;
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE!!!!**** ( begs the question “how many chances do you get?”)
Listed as Unemployed and Home 2101 Bolivar Dr., Arlington, TX.
Arrested on Nov. 22, 2019 at 4:40 AM by Officer B. Jensen at 100 Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged with;
1. Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 Greater than 4 G,less than 200 G, Felony Second Degree
2.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for No Valid DL..bond set at $300.60
Listed Occupation as Material Specialist at Lear Corp. and Home 4409 Padre CT. Ft. Worth.
Arrested on Nov. 23, 2019 at 11:40 PM by Officer J. Torres at 700 S. main St. and Charged with;
2.) On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Running a Stop Sign, Bond $320.
