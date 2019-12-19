Keller, Texas Dec.19,2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Perhaps the most unusual mug shot for a long time !





Listed as Unemployed and homeless?



Arrested on Nov. 18, 2019 at 11:24 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1500 S. Main St. and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle (but apparently has a car).

Listed as Unemployed and Home 209 Windcrest Dr., Keller, TX.



Arrested on Nov. 17, 2019 at 2:09 AM by Officer A. Clark at 900 Bear Creek Parkway and Charged with;



Michael Brian Considine, Age: 28, POB: Port Jefferson



Listed Occupation as Package Handler for Michaels and Home 5409 Pebble Ct, McKinney.



Arrested on Nov. 14, 2019 at 2:45 AM by Officer A. Beall at 2000 S. Main St. and Charged with;



Latasha Maschell Banks, Age: 41 No POB provided.



Listed Occupation as Bus Driver! and home 5732 MacNeill Dr., Haltom, City,



Arrested on Nov. 16, 2019 at 10:36 am and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Manual Distributor Instrument to Commit Retail Theft



2.) Organized Retail Theft more than $100 and Less than $750 ENH IAT(meaning charged enhanced due to previous convictions.)

Listed no occupation and Home 4617 Aspin Way, Haltom City.



Arrested Nov. 16, 2019 at 10:37 AAM by Officer R. Garcia at Kohls-Keller (will they ever learn?) and charged with;



1.) Possession of a Manual Distribution Instr to commit retail theft,



3.) On a Haltom City Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility.



4.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for expired on no motor vehicle ID.



5.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility.







Did not list an occupation and Home 629 Comal Ave., Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Nov. 17, 2019 at 9:15 AM by Officer R. Gardia at 820 Helen Drive and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Mechanic at Heads Auto Repairs and Home 7512 Jade Circle, North Richland Hills.



Arrested on Nov. 20, 2019 at 3:0 AM by Office A. Hinkle at 2501 W. Southlake Blvd and charged with;

Listed as Unemployed and Home 2101 Bolivar Dr., Arlington, TX.



Arrested on Nov. 22, 2019 at 4:40 AM by Officer B. Jensen at 100 Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged with;



1. Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 Greater than 4 G,less than 200 G, Felony Second Degree



Listed Occupation as Material Specialist at Lear Corp. and Home 4409 Padre CT. Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Nov. 23, 2019 at 11:40 PM by Officer J. Torres at 700 S. main St. and Charged with;



