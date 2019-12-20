Southlake, Texas Dec. 20, 2019
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed Occupation as Medical for Dipuse Synthese and Home 3504 Sunrise Ranch Road, Southlake.
Arrested on Dec 15, 2019 at 2:14 AM by Officer L. Wilson at 700 W Hwy 114 WB and Charged with:
Public Intoxication, Bond $341.
Listed Occupation as Trader at TD Ameritrade and Home 2614 Hartman St. #5309, Dallas, TX.
Arrested on Dec. 14, 2019 at 3:34 AM by Officer T. Harris at 1400 E HWY 114 EB and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated.
Listed Occupation as self-employed Lash Stylist and Home 11881 Vienna Apple Road, Ft. Worth.
Arrested on Dec. 14, 2019 at 2:49 AM by Officer T. Sewell at 10000 W Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated.
Listed Occupation as Limpesa and Home 30512 Henrich Lane, Plano, TX.
Arrested on Dec. 14, 2019 at 9:32 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 700 W Hwy 114 WB and Charged with:
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony.
Listed Occupation as Automotive Paint at Moreno Customs and Home 431 N Scribner St Lot 7, Grapevine, TX.
Arrested on Dec. 15, 2019 by Officer B. Lockwood (along with Lopez-Mendez above) and Charged with:
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 G less than 4 G a Felony Third Degree.
Listed as Retired and home 3504 Sunrise Ranch Road, Southlake, TX.
Arrested on Dec. 15, 2019 at 1:53 AM by Officer T. Harris (Shortly Before Emily Lou Livingstone above) at 700 W. Hwy 114 WB and Charged with:
Driving While Intoxicated
Age: 54 POB: Plano
Listed Occupation as Consultant for Accenture and Home 13213 Fiddlers Trail, Ft. Worth,
Arrested on Dec. 14, 2019 at 12:26 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at # Hwy 114 EB and Charged with;
This smiling face was just arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.
