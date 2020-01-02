Grapevine Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found in a wooded area near an apartment complex.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on January 1, 2020, a resident of Wildwood Creek Apartments looked out his window and saw a man lying face-down outside. He called 911, and paramedics determined the man was deceased.

Police found evidence of foul play, but are waiting on the medical examiner to establish the cause and time of death.

Investigators do not believe the victim lived at the apartment complex, nor do they believe anyone else is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grapevine Police immediately.