Shawn Ande Mathena, Age: 48, POB: Scotland,No Occupation or Employer listed and Home 1217 Spargerserst, Bedford, TX.Arrested on Jan. 04, 2020 at 12:03 PM by Officer C. Hodges at Albertson’s on 4000 Glade Road and Charged with:

Christopher Wayne Johnson, Age: 37, POB: Ft. Worth.Listed Occupation as Truck Driver for Gray Bar and Home 716 Ashley Dr., Hurst, TX 76054Arrested on Jan. 05, 2020 at 10:26 PM by Officer C. Terrell at 417 Timberline Dr. S and Charged with;

Listed Occupation as a self-employed painter and home 427 S. Cowen, Rosedale, TX. Arrested on Jan. 03, 2020 at 6:59 PM by Officer G. Medford at Jackson Road & Jackson Square and Charged with; DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE a Felony Third Degree !!!*** Kelly Dawn Bailey , Age 53, POB: Memphis, TN. Listed Occupation as Accounting for Care Guard and Home 8904 Marti Lane, North Richland Hills, TX. Arrested on Jan. 07, 2020 by Officer J. Newman at 900 Cheek-Sparger and Charged with; ANOTHER DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE, A Felony Third Degree.!!!*** Question…how do the drunk driver’s keep their driver’s license, much less drive and drink after being busted for 3 DWIs?

Sarah Christine Patrick , Age: 28, POB: Irving, TX.



Listed Occupation as Kennel Tech at Boulevard Animal Hospital and Home 3324 Shadow Ridge Dr., Grapevine.



Arrested on Jan. 04, 4010 at 6:14 AM at 6300 Colleyville Blvd and charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 more than 4G less than 400 G a Felony Second Degree. , Age: 28, POB: Irving, TX.Listed Occupation as Kennel Tech at Boulevard Animal Hospital and Home 3324 Shadow Ridge Dr., Grapevine.Arrested on Jan. 04, 4010 at 6:14 AM at 6300 Colleyville Blvd and charged with;





Listed Occupation as Usher at Tensel Movie Theater and Home 3610 Park Ct. , Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on Jan, 09, 2020 at 2:12 PM at Heritage High School 5401 Heritage Ave and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Subtance PG2 less than 1 gram, however in a Drug Free Zone, A State Jail Felony Logan Parker Wetmore, Age: 18, POB: Grapevine.Listed Occupation as Usher at Tensel Movie Theater and Home 3610 Park Ct. , Grapevine, TX.Arrested on Jan, 09, 2020 at 2:12 PM at Heritage High School 5401 Heritage Ave and Charged with;



LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in which public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible.

LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.

LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.

Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.

CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.

However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”

Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com