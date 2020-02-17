Some state capitals rank amongst the richest metro areas in the U.S., but not all of them offer the best quality of life. To take a closer look at this issue, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best State Capitals to Live in as well as accompanying videos.

To identify the most livable seats of state government, WalletHub compared all 50 state capitals across 49 key metrics, ranging from cost of living to K–12 school-system quality to number of attractions.

Top 20 State Capitals to Live In 1. Austin, TX 11. Boise, ID 2. Raleigh, NC 12. Bismarck, ND 3. Madison, WI 13. Des Moines, IA 4. Denver, CO 14. Nashville, TN 5. Lincoln, NE 15. Montpelier, VT 6. Columbus, OH 16. Phoenix, AZ 7. Atlanta, GA 17. Olympia, WA 8. Salt Lake City, UT 18. Boston, MA 9. Concord, NH 19. St. Paul, MN 10. Oklahoma City, OK 20. Annapolis, MD

Best vs. Worst

Austin, Texas, has the highest median household income (adjusted for cost of living) , $67,938, which is 2.3 times higher than in Hartford, Connecticut, the city with the lowest at $28,977.

Montpelier, Vermont, has the lowest unemployment rate, 1.60 percent, which is 4.2 times lower than in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the city with the highest at 6.70 percent.

Montpelier, Vermont, has the highest share of adults 25 years and older with at least a bachelor's degree, 61.60 percent, which is 5.3 times higher than in Trenton, New Jersey, the city with the lowest at 11.70 percent.

Montpelier, Vermont, has the lowest violent-crime rate per 1,000 residents, 0.94, which is 15.4 times lower than in Little Rock, Arkansas, the city with the highest at 14.46.

