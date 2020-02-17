February 17, 2020 Colleyville, Texas

Former Texas Ranger and current law enforcement officer Tim Crabtree files to run for Republican Precinct Chair 3323 against Karl Meeks. Mr. Crabtree threw his hat in the ring at a time when he felt the Republican party needs house cleaning and true leadership. Crabtree said, “ I truly enjoy helping people and becoming the Republican Chair for precinct 3323 would allow me to do just that. Being accessible and giving people good information so that when they go to the ballot box they are informed about the candidates and the positions they support”.



If you are a conservative Republican in this Colleyville Precinct, you should know Meeks, the current chairman, was originally appointed to this position by the Tarrant County GOP Executive Committee. On a very short notice, other contenders were notified of the potential appointment but were not able to attend the Executive Committee, due to work related reasons.

Many know Mr. Crabtree from his former MLB baseball days. Tim played in the majors from 1995 through 2001. In 1998 the Toronto Blue Jays traded Mr. Crabtree to the Texas Rangers baseball club. Crabtree was bringing the heat and helped the Texas Rangers build 2 Divisional Champions in 1998 and 1999. Tim has a wonderful family. His wife Joy serves as a Licensed Psychologist for Cooks Children’s and is the clinical manager for Southlake and Northeast Psychology Clinics. Kylie the oldest daughter is attending Michigan State University where she is studying criminal justice. Kylie will graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in Social Science. She desires to serve in law enforcement. Tim and Joy’s middle daughter, Averey attends Tarleton State University and is studying to become a teacher in special education. The Crabtree’s youngest child, Jackson is a freshman at CHHS, Jackson enjoys playing Football and Baseball at CHHS.





Tim and his wife Joy have participated for years in multiple charities across the state of Texas and especially here in the DFW area. Tim and Joy enjoy helping others in need and you’ll find their 3 wonderful children following in their parent’s footsteps by not only helping with volunteer opportunities at CHHS and at University but in the Colleyville community as well.

Unfortunately, Tim retired early from the Texas Rangers due to injury after the 2001 season. Crabtree didn’t let this baseball injury sideline him for long. Crabtree said, he felt a passion for helping people, and felt compelled to enter law enforcement. “ In Law Enforcement, helping people takes on many different forms and I truly enjoy that about my profession”. If you frequent the DFW airport, you’ll probably run into the 6’4” 240lb larger than life Tim Crabtree. Tim loves his job, and again it goes back to serving the people.

Crabtree has paid close attention to not only the national news of politics, but also here in his own hometown of Colleyville. “I’ve noticed the city going in the right direction for the past 3 years and asked myself how can I get involved? When the 3323 Republican Precinct Chair position came up for elections, I decided to run. In these contentious days we need a strong conservative leader who will have a passion to represent what the true Republican party is all about”. Tim and his wonderful family have lived in Colleyville since 1998 in Kingswood Estates behind the Market Street grocery store. The 3323 Precinct Chair is not currently held by an elected person but is being served by a special appointment. Crabtree has seen a need and is willing to step up to fill the 3323 Republican Precinct Chair position by being truly elected .

Early voting starts next Tuesday City Hall

February 18th – 21st, 8am – 5pm

Saturday February 22nd 7am – 7pm, Sunday February 23rd 11am-4pm

February 24th 28th 7pm-7pm

Election Day March 3rd 7am – 7pm

Exercise your right to vote!