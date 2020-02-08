With tax season coming up and people evaluating their spending and debts more closely, the personal-finance website WalletHub analyzed the median credit scores of residents in 2,572 cities to determine 2020’s Cities with the Highest & Lowest Credit Scores.

Cities in the Top Percentile (Credit Score) Cities in the Bottom Percentile (Credit Score) The Villages, FL (806) Cordele, GA (588) Sun City West, AZ (789) Riverdale, GA (588) Sun City Center, FL (783) Newark, NJ (587) Green Valley, AZ (783) College Park, GA (585) Los Altos, CA (782) Opa-locka, FL (583) Saratoga, CA (781) Union City, GA (582) Estero, FL (781) Petersburg, VA (580) Laguna Woods, CA (781) Pontiac, MI (580) Leawood, KS (780) Forest Park, GA (577) Lexington, MA (779) New Brunswick, NJ (577) Pittsford, NY (779) East Orange, NJ (576) Lafayette, CA (778) West Memphis, AR (573) Potomac, MD (776) East Chicago, IN (571) Winchester, MA (776) Harvey, IL (566) Sammamish, WA (776) Inkster, MI (561) Oro Valley, AZ (775) Gary, IN (559) San Carlos, CA (775) Detroit, MI (555) Cupertino, CA (775) Chester, PA (552) Needham, MA (774) East St. Louis, IL (552) Colleyville, TX (774) Camden, NJ (552)

