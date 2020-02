Colleyville, Texas February 1, 2020



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Listed Occupation as Pilot for American Airlines and Home Address 5005 Peters Path, Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 26, 2020 at 11:09 PM by Officer D. Nelson at his home and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Teacher at Carrollton/Farmers Branch ISD and Home 15300 Ledgemont Lane #1701 Addison, TX 75001



Arrested on Jan 30, 2020 by Officer J. Kamppl at 7100 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



Listed as Disabled and Home 2800 Ave J., Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Jan 24, 2020 by Officer G. Medford at Market Street in Colleyville and Charged with



1.) Failure to ID as a Fugitive From Justice he Refused to provide,



2.) Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More !!!*** Remarks: NO BOND ALLOWED



3.)Parole Violation on a Warrant from Austin Parole Division.



Listed Occupation as Mechanic/Owner of Innovative Automotive and home 1816 Canterbury Circle, Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Jan. 27, 220 at 8:20 AM by Officer J. Weatheread at the Ace Hardware in Colleyville and Charged with;



