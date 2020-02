The Colleyville Heritage Panthers (23-9, 12-1 5A District 7) beat the Azle Hornets (9-17, 2-11 5A District 7) 64-47 on Friday, Feb. 14 at CHHS to secure the District 7 Championship. With just one more regular season game remaining the Panthers are ready for the playoff to begin.

