The Colleyville Heritage Panthers (23-11) were defeated by the Mansfield Legacy Broncos (27-9) 59-48 in a second round Area Playoff game on Friday, Feb. 28 at Arlington HS.

Be sure to check out the last update 0f the CHHS/LocalNewsOnly.com 2019-2020 basketball photo website HERE.

A YouTube video of the game can be view HERE

LRW – – 02/29/20