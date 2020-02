The Colleyville Heritage Panthers (23-10) were triumph over The Colony Cougars (24-10) 42-44 in a first-round playoff BI-District game on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Flower Mound HS. The Panthers held the Cougars to 2 points in the 4th period while scoring 11 to win the game. Colleyville moves on to face Mansfield Legacy at Arlington HS at 7pm Friday, Feb. 28.

Be sure to check out the CHHS/LocalNewsOnly.com basketball photo website HERE

A YouTube video of the game can be view HERE

LRW – – 02/26/20