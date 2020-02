The Grapevine Lady Mustangs (11-11, 7-2 5A District 7) beat rival Colleyville Heritage Panthers (10-21, 4-7 5A District 7) 49-42 in second district game of season on Friday, Jan. 31 at GHS. The Lady Mustangs next home game will be a district game against the Birdville Lady Hawks (5-16, 2-7 5A District 7) on Feb. 7.

