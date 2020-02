The Grapevine Mustangs (14-17, 2-7 5A District 7) were upended by rival Colleyville Panthers (18-9, 8-1 5A District 7) 67-55 in a district game on Friday, Jan. 31 at GHS. The Mustangs next home district game will be played on Feb.7 against the first place Birdville Hawks (20-6, 9-0 5A District 7.)

Be sure to check out the – GHS-CHHS /LocalNewsOnly.com basketball photo website HERE.

A YouTube video of the game with video highlights can be view HERE

LRW – – 02/02/20