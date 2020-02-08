Colleyville, Texas Feb. 8, 2020



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Listed Occupation as Doctor at Harris Methodist and Home 4212 Lombardy Ct. Colleyville, TX.



Arrested Feb. 1, 2020 at 8:24 PM at her Home by Officer R. Crittenden and Charged with;



1.) Injury child/elderly/Disabled Causing Reckless Bodily Injury, a State Jail Felony,



Listed Occupation as a Teacher at Arlington ISD and Home 5401 Ridge Springs Ct. Arlington .



Arrested on Feb. 02, 2020 at 3:10 AM and Charged with



1.) Driving While Intoxicated



Listed Occupation as Unemployed and Home 264 FM 3478, Huntsville, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 7, 2020 at 12:09 AM by Officer Kamppi at the Red Barn Barbeque 4913 Colleyville Blvd and charge with;



Crystal Murcia, POB Boston, MA.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 2549 Springvale Dr., Farmers Branch, TX.



