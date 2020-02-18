Dear Mr. Thibodeaux:

Hello from Steve Vitoff, age 67, of Huntington NY . . . . but earlier from Massapequa, NY.

I am sure you recall writing this remarkable obituary for Chief Joe Tozzi back in 2003:

As it turns out, I have posted your article every couple of years on the Massapequa page on Facebook.

Mr. Tozzi’s life was surely interesting and amazing enough on its own . . . . without the great treatment you gave it 17 years ago. I think one of Joe’s relatives is a member of the Facebook group.

In any case, I thought it would be fun for you to know that an intriguing part of the NT opus still catches people’s eyes up here on Long Island!

All the best,

Steve Vitoff

November 14, 2003



Joe Tozzi, New York Police Department 1958



Mobster Albert Golio Arrested by Detective Joe Tozzi



Joe Tozzi at his Colleyville home Interviewed by Editor of LNO Nelson Thibodeaux

Joe Tozzi Former Colleyville Police Chief Dies at 78

By Nelson Thibodeaux

November 14, 2003

Thanks for your remarks, it was a pleasure to visit with Joe at his home. Another law enforcement officer, that just recently passed away was my dear friend Smokey Vanover who spent years with the Tarrant County DA’s office. Smokey, known by Joe Tozzi, joined me during our visit. A link to the original article is posted above with the hopes that new readers to LocalNewsOnly.com will learn about this remarkable man…… Nelson



Link to 2003 article: http://archive.localnewsonly.com/01newlno/clvnews/1114tozzi03.htm