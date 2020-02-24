Colleyville, Texas Feb.24, 2020



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Listed Occupation as Senior Business Manager at The Rudman Partnership and Home 4712 Lakeside Dr., Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 18, 2020 at 3:20 AM by Officer D. Nelson at 5300 Pool Road and charged with;



No Occupation listed and Home 6535 Amundson Road, North Richland Hills,



Arrested on Feb. 15, 2020 at 12:52 AM by Officer R. Crittenden at 6500 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with;



Listed as Self employed and Home 8405 Timberline Ct, North Richland Hills, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 20 at 11:10 pm by Officer R. Crittenden at 1700 Tinker Road and Charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated,



