Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Jackson Paul Allen Age: 22 No POB: listed.



No occupation listed and Home 1164 Bancroft Road, Keller.



Arrested on Feb. 01, 2020 at 9:44 PM by Officer A. Temer on Bancroft Road and charged with;



Listed Occupation as Online Sales on Ebay and Home 405 Beverly Dr., Keller, TX



Arrested on Feb. 03, 2020 by Officer A. Beall at her Home and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Welder for Industrial SCWS and Home 5908 Courtney Lane, Burleson, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 01, 2020 by Officer L. Nagy at 2000 S. Main St and Charged with:



No Occupation listed and Home 3526 Avenue H, Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Feb. 01, 2020 by Officer C. Arndt at 2000 Hwy 37 and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Manager at On the Border and home 1922 S. State Hwy 281



Arrested on Feb. 02,2020 at 9:17 PM by Officer A. Hinkle at 2500 Hwy 114 WB and charged with;



Listed occupation as Forklift Driver at Suncoast and Home at 438 Calder Ave, Duncanville,



Arrested on Feb. 01, 2020 by Westlake Officer J. Torres at 1599 Hwy 337 and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance less than 28G.



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance zPG2-A less than 2 ounces,



3.)Insufficient Bond Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent by giving false information,



4.) Following to Closely..Remarks Bond $1,396,10.



Listed Occupation as Retired Navy and Home 2801 Brazos Blvd 9303, Euless, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 1, 2020 at 123:18 AM by Westlake Officer A. Hinkle and charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated,



2.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon



Heather Shuntelle Riley, Age: 36, POB: Ft. Worth.



Listed Occupation as “Light Work”, American Airlines,



Arrested on Feb. 09, 2020 at 11:13 AM by Officer B. Jensen at 2031 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with,



1.) Forgery Financial Instrument more than $750 less than $2,500,



2.) Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent giving False Information,



3.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Fraud use and possession of identifying Info # items more than 5,



4.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Fraud Possession of Credit or Credit card more than 5 less than 10,



5.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for a Moving Violation,



6.) ) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for No operating license.



7.) ) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for no Motor Vehicle Registration,



8.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for No operator’s license,



9.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



10.) On a Arlington PD Warrant for No Valid DL,



11. On a Arlington PD Warrant for No Valid DL,



12.) On a Mansfield PD Warrant for Driving while license invalid,



13.) On a Arlington PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



14.) On a Mansfield PD Warrant for Misuse of a Dealer’s Tag,



15.) On a Pantego PD Warrant for No Valid DL,



16.) On a Pantego PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



17.) On a Pantego PD Warrant for Failure to Appear…Bond Set at $5,062.40.

