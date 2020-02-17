Recent Arrests in Keller Oct. 17,2020
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Jackson Paul Allen Age: 22 No POB: listed.
No occupation listed and Home 1164 Bancroft Road, Keller.
Arrested on Feb. 01, 2020 at 9:44 PM by Officer A. Temer on Bancroft Road and charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15.
Michelle Bennet, Age: 55, POB: Arlington, TX.|
Listed Occupation as Online Sales on Ebay and Home 405 Beverly Dr., Keller, TX
Arrested on Feb. 03, 2020 by Officer A. Beall at her Home and Charged with;
Interference with Emergency required for Assistance. Remarks: NO BOND
Austin James Palmer, Age: 21, no POB listed,
Listed Occupation as Welder for Industrial SCWS and Home 5908 Courtney Lane, Burleson, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 01, 2020 by Officer L. Nagy at 2000 S. Main St and Charged with:
Driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the vehicle.
Mauricio Galvan Leyva, Age: 23, POB: Ft. Worth.
No Occupation listed and Home 3526 Avenue H, Ft. Worth.
Arrested on Feb. 01, 2020 by Officer C. Arndt at 2000 Hwy 37 and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the vehicle.
Juan Alejandro Bonilla, Age: 44, no POB listed.
Listed Occupation as Manager at On the Border and home 1922 S. State Hwy 281
Arrested on Feb. 02,2020 at 9:17 PM by Officer A. Hinkle at 2500 Hwy 114 WB and charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated
Christian Montes, Age: 26, POB: Dallas.
Listed occupation as Forklift Driver at Suncoast and Home at 438 Calder Ave, Duncanville,
Arrested on Feb. 01, 2020 by Westlake Officer J. Torres at 1599 Hwy 337 and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance less than 28G.
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance zPG2-A less than 2 ounces,
3.)Insufficient Bond Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent by giving false information,
4.) Following to Closely..Remarks Bond $1,396,10.
Rodney Wade Lewallen,Age: 42, POB: not listed
Listed Occupation as Retired Navy and Home 2801 Brazos Blvd 9303, Euless, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 1, 2020 at 123:18 AM by Westlake Officer A. Hinkle and charged with;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated,
2.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon
Heather Shuntelle Riley, Age: 36, POB: Ft. Worth.
Listed Occupation as “Light Work”, American Airlines,
Arrested on Feb. 09, 2020 at 11:13 AM by Officer B. Jensen at 2031 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with,
1.) Forgery Financial Instrument more than $750 less than $2,500,
2.) Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent giving False Information,
3.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Fraud use and possession of identifying Info # items more than 5,
4.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Fraud Possession of Credit or Credit card more than 5 less than 10,
5.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for a Moving Violation,
6.) ) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for No operating license.
7.) ) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for no Motor Vehicle Registration,
8.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for No operator’s license,
9.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,
10.) On a Arlington PD Warrant for No Valid DL,
11. On a Arlington PD Warrant for No Valid DL,
12.) On a Mansfield PD Warrant for Driving while license invalid,
13.) On a Arlington PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,
14.) On a Mansfield PD Warrant for Misuse of a Dealer’s Tag,
15.) On a Pantego PD Warrant for No Valid DL,
16.) On a Pantego PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,
17.) On a Pantego PD Warrant for Failure to Appear…Bond Set at $5,062.40.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com