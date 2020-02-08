Keller, Texas Feb. 8, 2020



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





No occupation listed and Home 201 Towncenter Lane, Keller, TX.



Arrested on Jana 25, 2020 at 11:20 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 800 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated with an open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle.

Age: 52, POB: Dallas.

No Occupation listed and Home 2111 Meadowview Dr., Roanoke.



Arrested on Jan. 25, 2020 by Officer M. Keller at 100 N. Pearson Lane art 12:11 am and charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated 2nd **!! Ted Alan Ground,





Victoria Marie Vincent, Age: 19 POB: O’sage Beach Mo.



Listed as unemployed and Homeless.. arrested with the man below on Jan. 25, 2020 at 3:41 PM at 2021 Main Street, Keller and Charged with;



1.) Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Info # Items more than 5, a State Jail Felony,



2.) On a Miller County South Tuscumbia Warrant , Bond set at $25,000!

Benjamin Ross Nilges, Age: 37, POB: Columbia,MO



Listed as unemployed and Homeless at 37 years old with the 19 year old above!



Arrested on Jan. 25,2020 at 2021 S. Main Street, Keller and Charged with;



1.) Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent giving False Information,



2.) Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 Gram. a State Jail Felony.



3.) Fraud Use and Possession of Identifying Info # Items more than 5.

Age: 37 POB: Ft. Worth.

No occupation listed and Home 5117 Blue Quartz Road, Ft. Worth,



Arrested on Jan 25, 2020 at 9:37 PM by Officer W. Horton at Kohls in Keller and charged with;

1.) Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750,



2.) Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750.



3.) Parole Violation. Thomas Issac Seaton,



Listed no occupation and Home 5117 Blue Quartz Road, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Jan 25, 2020 at 10:18 at Kohls in Keller and Charged with;



1.) Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750



2.) Theft Property more than $100 less than $750







Listed Occupation as Loader with UPS and Home 7848 Irish Dr. 223, North Richland Hills, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 29, 2020 at 4:28 pm by Officer m. Moore at 1500 Hudnall Farm Road and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 1 G less than 4 G.







Listed as Self-Employed and Home 118 Harrington Ter., Gladewater, TX.



Arrested on Jan 29, 2020 at 8:44 PM by Officer W. Horton at 1000 Barbara Lane and Charged with;



1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,



2. On a Sheriff's Office of Tarrant County Warrant for Theft more than $100 less than $750.





Listed Occupation as Sales for ORS and Home 104 S.E. 24th St., Gainesville, FL.



Arrested on Jan 29,2020 by Westlake PD Officer B. Cross at 1800 Mills Stream Ct and Charged with;



1.) Criminal Trespass



2.) Soliciting without a Permit.







Listed occupation as sales for ORS and Home 16 Everett St., East Orange, NJ



Arrested on Jan 29, 2020 at 5PM and Charged with;



1.) Criminal Trespass



2.) Soliciting without a Permit







Listed Occupation as Warehouse Work er for Costo and Home 2235 FM 60 W., Somerville, TX.



Arrested on Jan 31, 2020 at 8:14 pm by Westlake PD Officer A;. Hinkle at 19 Wyck Hill Lane and Charged with



1.) Public Intoxication,



2.) Resisting Arrest search of Transport.

2.) Resisting Arrest search of Transport.


