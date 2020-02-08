Keller, Texas Feb. 8, 2020
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
No occupation listed and Home 201 Towncenter Lane, Keller, TX.
Arrested on Jana 25, 2020 at 11:20 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 800 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated with an open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle.
No Occupation listed and Home 2111 Meadowview Dr., Roanoke.
Arrested on Jan. 25, 2020 by Officer M. Keller at 100 N. Pearson Lane art 12:11 am and charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated 2nd **!!
Listed as unemployed and Homeless..arrested with the man below on Jan. 25, 2020 at 3:41 PM at 2021 Main Street, Keller and Charged with;
1.) Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Info # Items more than 5, a State Jail Felony,
2.) On a Miller County South Tuscumbia Warrant , Bond set at $25,000!
Listed as unemployed and Homeless at 37 years old with the 19 year old above!
Arrested on Jan. 25,2020 at 2021 S. Main Street, Keller and Charged with;
1.) Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent giving False Information,
2.) Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 Gram. a State Jail Felony.
3.) Fraud Use and Possession of Identifying Info # Items more than 5.
No occupation listed and Home 5117 Blue Quartz Road, Ft. Worth,
Arrested on Jan 25, 2020 at 9:37 PM by Officer W. Horton at Kohls in Keller and charged with;
1.) Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750,
2.) Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750.
3.) Parole Violation.
Listed no occupation and Home 5117 Blue Quartz Road, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on Jan 25, 2020 at 10:18 at Kohls in Keller and Charged with;
1.) Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750
2.) Theft Property more than $100 less than $750
Listed Occupation as Loader with UPS and Home 7848 Irish Dr. 223, North Richland Hills, TX.
Arrested on Jan. 29, 2020 at 4:28 pm by Officer m. Moore at 1500 Hudnall Farm Road and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 1 G less than 4 G.
Listed as Self-Employed and Home 118 Harrington Ter., Gladewater, TX.
Arrested on Jan 29, 2020 at 8:44 PM by Officer W. Horton at 1000 Barbara Lane and Charged with;
1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,
2. On a Sheriff’s Office of Tarrant County Warrant for Theft more than $100 less than $750.
Listed Occupation as Sales for ORS and Home 104 S.E. 24th St., Gainesville, FL.
Arrested on Jan 29,2020 by Westlake PD Officer B. Cross at 1800 Mills Stream Ct and Charged with;
1.) Criminal Trespass
2.) Soliciting without a Permit.
Listed occupation as sales for ORS and Home 16 Everett St., East Orange, NJ
Arrested on Jan 29, 2020 at 5PM and Charged with;
1.) Criminal Trespass
2.) Soliciting without a Permit
Listed Occupation as Warehouse Worker for Costo and Home 2235 FM 60 W., Somerville, TX.
Arrested on Jan 31, 2020 at 8:14 pm by Westlake PD Officer A;. Hinkle at 19 Wyck Hill Lane and Charged with
1.) Public Intoxication,
2.) Resisting Arrest search of Transport.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com