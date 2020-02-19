Keller, Texas February 19, 2020



Listed Occupation as Service Rep with Ameritrade and home 5587 Park Haven Pl, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 8,2020 at 12:33 AM by Officer W. Horton at New Bursey-Watagua and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Clock Maker at Garner Wallace and home 401 Sioux St. Keller, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 10, 2020 at 1:19 PM by Officer B. Jensen at 408 N. Main Street and Charged with;



No Occupation listed and Home 508 Katy Road, Keller, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 089, 2020 at 8:58 PM at his home by Officer J. Montgomery and Charged with



1.) Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member,



Joseph Gray Shumate, Age: 27, POB: Roanoke, VA.



No Occupation listed and Home 2077 Quarter House Lane, Keller, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 12, 2020 at 6:55 AM by Officer R. Garcia at his home and charged with:



Listed as Unemployed and Home 300 Bouland Rd #1518, Keller, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 14, 2020 at 4:40 PM by Officer Brockmoller at her residence and Charged with;

1.) Injury to a Child or Elderly or Disabled with Reckless Bodily injury,



2.) Assault (simple-report) Bond set at $807.30



No Occupation was listed and Home 9413 Belle River Trl., Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Feb. 13 at 1:28 Am by Officer L. Knapp at the Green Valley Compressor and charged with



Listed as Homelss



Arrested on Feb. 13, 2020 at 12:58 PM at KCAL 201 Bursey Road by Officer T. Ulrich and Charged with;



1. Criminal Mischief more than $750 less than $2,500.



