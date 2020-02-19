Keller, Texas February 19, 2020
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed Occupation as Service Rep with Ameritrade and home 5587 Park Haven Pl, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 8,2020 at 12:33 AM by Officer W. Horton at New Bursey-Watagua and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled PG1 More than 1 Gram less than 4 Gram, a Felony Third Degree.
Listed Occupation as Clock Maker at Garner Wallace and home 401 Sioux St. Keller, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 10, 2020 at 1:19 PM by Officer B. Jensen at 408 N. Main Street and Charged with;
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member…Remarks: NO BOND.
No Occupation listed and Home 508 Katy Road, Keller, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 089, 2020 at 8:58 PM at his home by Officer J. Montgomery and Charged with
1.) Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member,
2.) Parole Violation…
No Occupation listed and Home 2077 Quarter House Lane, Keller, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 12, 2020 at 6:55 AM by Officer R. Garcia at his home and charged with:
Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon..Remarks: NO BOND.
Listed as Unemployed and Home 300 Bouland Rd #1518, Keller, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 14, 2020 at 4:40 PM by Officer Brockmoller at her residence and Charged with;
1.) Injury to a Child or Elderly or Disabled with Reckless Bodily injury,
2.) Assault (simple-report) Bond set at $807.30
3.) On a Keller Police Warrant to Failure to Appear.
No Occupation was listed and Home 9413 Belle River Trl., Ft. Worth.
Arrested on Feb. 13 at 1:28 Am by Officer L. Knapp at the Green Valley Compressor and charged with
Driving while Intoxicated.
Listed as Homelss
Arrested on Feb. 13, 2020 at 12:58 PM at KCAL 201 Bursey Road by Officer T. Ulrich and Charged with;
1. Criminal Mischief more than $750 less than $2,500.
2.) Public Intoxication on a warrant from Dallas PD.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com