Keller, Texas February 26, 2020
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed Occupation as Chief Operating Officer of Sherman Bridge and Home 3057 Crestwater RDG, Keller, Texas.
Arrested on Feb. 15, 2020 at 1:56 AM by Officer R. Garcia at his home and Charged with;
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member.
Listed Occupation as Quality Control Engineer at Deloitte University and Home 1804 Whitley Road, Keller, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 18, 2020 at 11:05 PM by Officer M Wheeler at 1700 Whitley Road and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15
No Occupation listed and Home 8117 Mosstree, Arlington, TX.
Arrested pm Feb/ 16. 2020 bu Westlake Officer A. Hinkle at 2500 Hwy 114 West Bound and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle., a Class B Misdemeanor.
Listed Occupation as Bartender at Garmaldis and Home 5831 Prospect Ave. Dallas.
Arrested of Feb. 21, 2020 by Keller Officer A. Clark at 100 Taylor Street and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated.
No Occupation Listed and Home 2505 Buena Vista, Arlington, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 16, 2020 by Westlake PD Officer A. Hinkle at 2500 Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;
Minor in Possession of Tobacco, Remarks, Released on Promise to Appear.
Listed Occupation as Financial Planner for Financial Engines and Home 15721 Landing Creek, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 16, 2020 by Westlake Officer A. Tomer at 3400 Hwy 114 and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated..Remarks: Released Denton County Cash Bond.
