Southlake, Texas Feb. 17, 2020
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed Occupation as IT for DSR and Home 105 Watterford Dr., Southlake.
Arrested on Feb. 09, 2020 at 10:41 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at the Tom Thumb on W 1709 and charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated with a Child under 15 YOA in the vehicle; Remarks: a State Jail Felony
Listed Occupation as Repairman for Recardo and Home 13900 Chadwick Parkway #624, Northlake, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 9, 2020 by Officer B. Lockwood at 1700 E HWY 114 and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated
Listed as Self Employed and Home 1605 Sherburne Dr., Keller, TX,
Arrested on Feb. 13, 2020 by Officer J. Page on W. Southlake Blvd and charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated.
Listed as Unemployed and home 332 Cattlemans Trail Ft. Worth.|
Arrested on Feb. 13, 2020 by Officer C. Melton at 3200 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated.
Listed as Self Employed and home 502 Basswood Dr., Euless, TX.
Arrested of Feb. 12, 2020 at 11:20 PM by Officer J. Page at 1200 Brumlow Ave and Charged with:
Driving while Intoxicated.
Listed Occupation as Hair Dresser at Avator Hair Dresser and home 172 Briar Meadows Cir. , Azle TX.
Arrested on Feb. 07, 2020 by Officer J. Page at 100 Davis Blvd and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd **!!
2.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon!
Listed Occupation as Construction and Home 2016 Lake Vista Land, Denton, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 8 at 2:30 AM by Officer T. Sewell at W Hwy 114 and Charged with;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle.
2.) Public Intoxication.
Listed Occupation as Cook at the Chinese Buffet and home 13250 Esperanza Road, Dallas, Tx.
Arrested on Feb. 08, 2020 at 2:30 AM by Officer T Sewell at W Hwy 114 and charged with;
1.) Public Intgoxication,
2.) Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Information
