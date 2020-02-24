Your Vote Is Needed To Help Protect Colleyville!

The Republican Precinct Chair candidates listed below are committed to pushing back against the growth of government and higher taxes. They want to serve you by helping educate voters and get the vote out for candidates most aligned with your conservative values and interests and help get President Trump reelected.

OPPONENTS – The Precinct Chair incumbents who are contested have worked for higher density and against our mayor and city council who have brought us lower density, lower tax rates and greater transparency. Some of these precinct chairman even campaigned against implementing term limits for our city. That’s why they are being challenged. They are working against the good our current mayor and council are doing.

The Precinct chair candidates below are endorsed by The Tarrant Republican Club PAC, Colleyville Mayor, Richard Newton and 5 of 6 Colleyville City Council members and all members of the Colleyville Republican Club advisory board. They are on the side of taxpayers and the true conservatives in this race.

Please elect Precinct Chairmen who will work to protect our low density!

(This vote is just before the ten propositions near the end of your ballot).

Precinct 3193 Chris Fiore

Precinct 3323 Tim Crabtree

Precinct 3330 Regan Adams Snyder

Precinct 3390 Jonathan Grummer

Precinct 3421 Dee Kelley

The Precinct Chairmen below are uncontested and will not show up on your ballot

Precinct 3510 Christie Reed

Precinct 3331 Natalie Genco