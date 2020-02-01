On the first Sunday of February for the past 54 years, families have gathered in living rooms across the country to watch two football teams go head to head while eating chips with dips and critiquing specially made commercials. The Super Bowl is such a big American event, that it’s almost considered an official holiday…. almost.

Though America sees Super Bowl Sunday as a day where work stands still, students have to return to school the following Monday, and most likely had homework they needed to complete over the weekend. However, many parents have faith that their children will be responsible amidst the excitement and treat Monday like a normal school day.

Brainly, the world’s largest online learning community, surveyed 1,000 U.S. parents with kids enrolled in K-12 public school, to find out how the Super Bowl will impact their child’s studies, homework habits, and school routine this coming weekend.

Some of the interesting insights and trends revealed by the survey results include:

Over 80% of parents say their child must complete all of their homework before they can watch the Super Bowl; however, there are a handful of states where the majority of parents said their kids do NOT have to finish all homework before the big Sunday game.

The 5 states where most parents said their kids can skip homework to watch the Super Bowl:

1. Missouri (60%) 2. Kansas (58%) 3. Texas (57%) 4. California (52%) 5. Colorado (51%) Roughly 57% of parents think the Super Bowl should be held on a Saturday so their kids don’t have to deal with school the next day.

About 74% of parents expect their child to talk about the Super Bowl with his/her classmates at school on the Friday before and/or Monday after.

More than 71% of U.S. parents say they will let their children stay up later than normal in order to watch the Super Bowl.

Nationwide, 55% of parents think the Super Bowl will not negatively impact their child’s sleep or leave them feeling ill-prepared for school the following morning.

Nearly 56% of U.S. parents think teachers are less likely to give tests and exams the Monday after the Super Bowl.

As you can see, most parents seem to have faith that their children will put school first so that they can enjoy the Super Bowl in peace and be prepared for school the next morning!