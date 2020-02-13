Southlake, Texas Feb. 13, 2020

Traumatic Brain Injury Survivor and Motivational Speaker, James Durham Returns Home to Southlake

as Young Leaders Panelist of Mission In The Marketplace

Hosted by White’s Chapel United Methodist Church Thursday, Feb 20, 2020

Motivational Speaker and Southlake Carroll Alumni James Durham has spent the last eight years rebuilding his life after a critical motorcycle accident in late 2011. After waking from a month long coma in San Antonio, James began the process of rehabilitation and learning everything all over again. Extreme damage to the areas of communication and memory did not stop James from becoming one of the most inspiring speakers of today, creating and running a global non-profit for brain injury, a radio talk show host, becoming a representative and coach of the great Zig Ziglar, a recognized source of support and influence for brain injury survivors, a powerful voice, advocate, and example of faith and hope for anyone in difficult situations.

Thursday, February 20, 2020 James Durham will join the Young Leaders Panel as part of the 2nd annual Mission In The Marketplace hosted by White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake, TX. The event will begin at 4:45pm and includes keynote speakers Dallas Cowboy Football Greats Bob Lilly (named to the NFL’s Greatest 100 Players of All Time) and Chad Hennings, Veronica Cochran, CEO of the International Association of Administrative Professionals, and TV sports legend Scott Murray. The Young Leaders Panel will consist of Elizabeth Huffman, Rachel Porter, and James Durham. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit GRACE.

James and his family have lived in Southlake for over 27 years. James and his wife Alina recently relocated back to Southlake fall of 2019. After suffering a severe traumatic brain injury in 2011, James returned to the family home in Southlake January 2012 for specialized outpatient therapy for brain injuries here in DFW. James’ recovery has been deemed “Miraculous” by many experts and earned him name “Miracle Man”. Within 6 months he was taking college classes during rehabilitation therapy. After rehabilitation discharge, James attended college in Florida near his family’s second home. In a few years post coma, James delivered the College Graduation Commencement Speech, earned a BA in Professional Communication Florida State University, was included in the Wall of Fame at TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, TX, named Humanitarian of the Year FSU PC, and founded TBI ONE LOVE dedicated to improving lives of brain injury survivors.

TBI ONE LOVE provides a positive networking forum, information, increases awareness & education, and hosts nearly 400 survivors’ stories from over 13 countries -all free on the website and through social media. TBI ONE LOVE RADIO began in 2016 bringing new information, techniques, therapies, and inspirational guests to the public monthly. As a Ziglar Legacy Certified Trainer & Certified Speaker in 2017, taking the stage with legendary Tom Ziglar, proud son of the great Zig Ziglar, James brings his positive influence to businesses and the private sector.

Today, recognized as a “Difference Maker” by Best-selling author & speaker Michelle Prince; an example of courage, positivity, and leadership in Leadership Lifeline by author Dr. Jim Kerley; “the most positive human being alive on this earth and might have even given my Dad a run for his money!” Tom Ziglar; and a walking example of Faith and Hope for all he meets, James delivers his powerful message of Faith, Heaven, positivity with techniques to change your mind and change your life.