Feb. 13, 2020

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with the Medical Examiner’s Office and they are now ruling the death of the 3rd Victim, the juvenile whose name is withheld, as a suicide. TCSO is transitioning to looking at this as a murder/suicide.

The names of two of the victims involved in the triple homicide that occurred Monday February 10th at 1513 Red Oak Circle.

Victim 1: Xiumei Shi Ryan an Asian Female with a DOB: 09/26/1965

Victim 2: Harley W. Ryan a White Male with a DOB: 04/25/1961

Victim 3: Juvenile name withheld