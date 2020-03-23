President Trump’s 15-Day Plan President Trump has issued new guidelines to keep your families and communities safe and slow the spread of COVID-19. I encourage all to continue to follow the advice issued by local and state officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Every American plays a role in defeating this virus! To enlarge photo, please click here. Thanking Those on the Front Lines To all of the medical professionals, first responders, grocery staff, delivery drivers, businesses, and volunteers caring for Americans and keeping them fed – THANK YOU. We will get through this – and be stronger because of it.