|President Trump’s 15-Day Plan
|
|President Trump has issued new guidelines to keep your families and communities safe and slow the spread of COVID-19. I encourage all to continue to follow the advice issued by local and state officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Every American plays a role in defeating this virus!
|Thanking Those on the Front Lines
|To all of the medical professionals, first responders, grocery staff, delivery drivers, businesses, and volunteers caring for Americans and keeping them fed – THANK YOU.
We will get through this – and be stronger because of it.
