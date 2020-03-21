Colleyville, Texas, March 21, 2020



Note: the following email was sent to Editor@LocalNewsonly.com. Note that I have not been able to reach the cell phone number listed in this email, therefore cannot independently confirm if this information is correct. LNO is sending a email to the return email address at this time

Since the posting, LNO tried to contact the individual but received no answer as previously stated.

However received a telephone call and another email as follows:

Pls do not post that email! I was writing to you to see if you wanted to write something but i NEVER meant for it to be posted as is! Please take down!

LNO did write something and quoted your email; assuming the obvious attempt was to draw attention to the predicament, however we have removed the entire name and email, only offering the following from Fox News: We certainly never wanted to create additional issues; simply to share your story with the readers.

Two Americans who became stuck in Peru after borders closed amid the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are speaking out about their experience.

In an interview on “Fox & Friends Weekend” with host Pete Hegseth, Dan West and Jonathan Du said that the order made by the Peruvian government to close borders for two weeks took them by surprise.

West said that originally things “seemed like they were fine” but quickly evolved as news broke from Italy and the United States.