Listed Occupation as Physician at Hospital in Pasadena, Texas, and Home 777 Preston St. #320, Houston, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 21, 2020 at 3:19 PM by Officer J. Newman at 2904 Scarborough Lane West and Charged with;



1.) On a Harassment Warrant from the Colleyville PD Dept.



2.)On a Dallas County Sheriff’s Office warrant for Assault a Family House Member impede Breath and Circulation ( do no harm?)



3.) On a Dallas County Sheriff’s Office warrant for Obstruction or Retaliation, Bond to be set by Magistrate.



Listed Occupation as Loss Prevention Supervisor at Khols and Home 2415 Clark St. #223, Dallas, TX.



Arrested on Feb 27, 2020 by Officer R. Crittenden at 5200 Pool Road and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as a Driver for Lift and Home 204 N. Bugle Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 27, 2020 at 9:55 PM by Officer J. Mackey at 1200 John McCain Road and Charged with’



1.) Tampering or Fabrication of Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation, a Felony Third Degree,



