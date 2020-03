The Colleyville Lady Panthers (0-0, 0-0 5A District 7) were defeated 5-6 in a district game at CHHS Mar. 10 against the Azle Lady Hornets (0-0, 0-0 5A District 7.) The Lady Panthers will play the rival Grapevine Lady Mustangs (0-0, 0-0 5A District 7.) on Mar. 20 at CHHS. Note – Too earlier in season for complete district standings information.

The YouTube video of this game can be viewed HERE

LRW – – 03/11/20