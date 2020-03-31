- Brandon Waltens reports District Judge Lee Yeakel issued a temporary restraining order allowing abortion mills to reopen and continue operating until at least April 13.
- “Medical professionals are in dire need of supplies, and abortion providers who refuse to follow state law are demonstrating a clear disregard for Texans suffering from this medical crisis.” – Attorney General Ken Paxton
- So killing a baby is fine right now, but not corrective eye surgery or the like. Got it, Judge Yeakel. Nothing is more important than killing those babies.
- In an insightful new commentary, Rachel Bovard exploresthe “good, bad, and ugly” of the hurriedly passed coronavirus stimulus bill.
- “What initially began as a bill designed to help the workers and families hurt by job loss or disruption caused by government measures to fight coronavirus morphed into an 880-page behemoth.” – Rachel Bovard
- Hours after being challenged with legal action, the City of McKinney has scaled back overreaching restrictions on religious liberty imposed in response to the coronavirus. Erin Anderson reports the Collin County city took corrective action after First Liberty Institute warned the restrictions went “well beyond the CDC guidelines, and violate federal and state law.”
- McKinney’s order specifically targeted religious services, which First Liberty noted violates both the U.S. Constitution and the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
- Alissa Oritz, also known by many as “Nikki,” is a stay-at-home mom in the south Texas town of San Diego who has always enjoyed being involved in her community. David Vasquez tells how Ortiz was distressed by social media being “overflooded with negative posts and sadness” over the coronavirus. Her response? To create “Vaquero Community Support,” where the community can communicate with each other about food and supplies.
- “I’ve accepted I have no control over what’s going on in the world, but we have nothing to worry about when we have God and a group of great people beside us.”– Alissa “Nikki” Ortiz
With the Lone Star State facing a major budget shortfall, our team has begun looking for cost-saving cuts legislators could make. Robert Montoya looks at the Moving Image Industry Incentive Program, which forces taxpayers to finance films and video games.