NOTE:From

Can you correct a misleading headline just released by LocalNewsOnly that implies to readers the coach arrested is our current Volleyball coach?

We are aware of the investigation and have been cooperating with the Grapevine Police Department. We have been asked to have all questions referred to GVPD.

I would really appreciate ensuring that your readers know this is a case from 20 years ago and involves a “former“ staff member.

Julie Thannum, APR

Assistant Superintendent for Board and Community Relations

Carroll ISD

GRAPEVINE, Texas – Grapevine Police issued arrest warrants for a man accused of sexual assault of a child.

45-year-old Anthony Clark faces three charges of Sexual Assault-Child, a second degree felony. All three charges involve the same victim, who was 15 years old at the time of the offenses in 1999 and 2000. The victim came forward in January, 2020.

Clark was a volleyball coach at Carroll High School when he met the victim outside of campus, and he worked for Lewisville ISD at the time of the offenses. All of the crimes occurred in Grapevine, but Clark was never employed by GCISD. In addition to Carroll ISD and Lewisville ISD, Clark has also worked at schools in Keller ISD and White Settlement ISD. He is no longer employed at a school.

No other victims have made allegations against Clark. Anybody who was a victim, or any parent who believes their child could be a victim should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately.

Anthony Clark was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Monday, March 2, 2020.